Genesis Vision (GVT) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00013946 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ovis, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

