Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.