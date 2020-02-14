Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 297,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,933. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.51. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNCA shares. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.