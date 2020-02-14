Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.19% of Gentex worth $87,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.