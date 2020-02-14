Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Raised to

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $49.15.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

