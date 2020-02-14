GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at Itau Unibanco

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau Unibanco to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Itau Unibanco’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 1,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 333,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.