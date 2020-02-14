Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 15,986 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

