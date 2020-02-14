Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Giant has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including $70.83, $10.42, $24.71 and $7.59. Giant has a total market capitalization of $77,467.00 and $2,651.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00290036 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021619 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,008,271 coins and its circulating supply is 7,008,267 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $11.91, $13.92, $24.71, $70.83, $20.33, $31.10, $5.63, $33.89, $50.68, $7.59 and $18.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

