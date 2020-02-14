GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $150,384.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $150,384.00 and approximately $2,145.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02740541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00910510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00690578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

