Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $12.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.38 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $51.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.54 million to $53.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.62 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $60.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLAD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLAD opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

