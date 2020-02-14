Global Digital Content Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,829.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $39,829.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00800484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

