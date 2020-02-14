Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Financial Review

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $53.19 million 10.84 $13.49 million $0.78 20.04 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $1.43 billion 10.31 $54.40 million $1.20 8.62

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Global Medical REIT pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 23.42% 5.49% 2.12% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -188.46% 11.66% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 2 4 0 2.67

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $14.10, suggesting a potential downside of 9.82%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

