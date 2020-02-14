Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Global Payments worth $125,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $206.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.