Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $232.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $227.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Cfra increased their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.53.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $2,063,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

