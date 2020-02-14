Global Social Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $91,892.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

