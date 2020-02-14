Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $183.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.22 million. Globant reported sales of $140.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $658.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $658.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $807.47 million, with estimates ranging from $797.77 million to $812.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. Globant has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 250,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

