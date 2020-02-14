Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,938. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,090. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

