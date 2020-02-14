GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $8.11 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. GNY has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $14,338.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY's official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling GNY

