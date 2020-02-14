Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 1,712 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.71. 170,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

