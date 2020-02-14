Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 2,350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,114,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 155,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 161,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,668. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.