Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up approximately 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.22. 6,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

