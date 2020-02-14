Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 1,499 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,621. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

