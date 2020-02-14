Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 1,650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,010,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.37. 1,216,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $147.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.