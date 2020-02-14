Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys 5,653 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 53,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

