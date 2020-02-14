Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. 20,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

