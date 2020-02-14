Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $217.93. The company had a trading volume of 115,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

