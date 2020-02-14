Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $17.26 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.14. 522,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.