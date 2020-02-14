Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.