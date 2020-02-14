Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. VF makes up approximately 2.9% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned approximately 0.05% of VF worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 11,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,477. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

