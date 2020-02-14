Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,082 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 935,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

