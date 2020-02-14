Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. 137,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,812. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

