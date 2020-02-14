Godsey & Gibb Associates Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in BCE were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.