Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 2,325 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

