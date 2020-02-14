Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 26,311 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,311 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 1,475,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,344. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

