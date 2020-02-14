Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 5,193 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. 31,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

