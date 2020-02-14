Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 568 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.42. The company had a trading volume of 212,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $211.14 and a 52-week high of $318.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

