Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report $206.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.01 million and the highest is $213.40 million. Gogo reported sales of $217.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $821.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $867.25 million, with estimates ranging from $833.61 million to $916.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $5.11 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

