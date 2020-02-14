GoldCoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $519,119.00 and $203.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

