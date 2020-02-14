Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

