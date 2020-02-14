GoldFund Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. GoldFund has a market cap of $197,839.00 and $4,776.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

