Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,613 ($100.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,668.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,328.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.76.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

