Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 860 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 601.67 ($7.91).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 590.10 ($7.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 582.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 597.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

