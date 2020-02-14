Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

EBR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 574,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.