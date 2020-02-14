GoldMint Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $253,326.00 and $245.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

