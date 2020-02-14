Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 27,301 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,523,668.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,432,785.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $1,323,770.28.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $948,272.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $1,402,825.20.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $578,754.86.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 92,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

