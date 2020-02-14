Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of Graco worth $36,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

GGG stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,849 shares of company stock worth $20,228,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

