Graft Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Graft has a market capitalization of $182,214.00 and $1,397.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00915903 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

