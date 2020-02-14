Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Graham worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graham by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.45. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $538.02 and a 12 month high of $756.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

GHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

