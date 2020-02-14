Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $483,387.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $483,387.00 and approximately $3,881.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.03501417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00254306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00158644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,263,865,216 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,070,215 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

