Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDOT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of GDOT opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

